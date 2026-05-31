JEE Advanced result 2026 OUT at jeeadv.ac.in; direct link, scorecard login credentials

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2026) result has been declared, the candidates can check and download JEE Advanced scorecard PDF on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date oof birth.

To download JEE Advanced scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download JEE Advanced merit list

The candidates can check and download JEE Advanced merit list PDF on the official portal - jeeadv.ac.in. To download JEE Advanced toppers list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on JEE Advanced toppers list PDF link. JEE Advanced merit list PDF will be available for download, save JEE Advanced toppers list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Click on JEE Advanced merit list PDF link

JEE Advanced toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JEE Advanced merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download JEE Advanced final answer key PDF

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Click on JEE Advanced final answer key PDF link

JEE Advanced final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JEE Advanced final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on JEE Advanced result 2026, please visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Over 56,000 students pass exam

According to officials, 1,79,694 candidates appeared for both papers 1 and 2 in JEE Advanced 2026. Of these, 56,880 candidates, including 10,107 female aspirants, have qualified.

Shubham Kumar of IIT Delhi Zone, with 330 of 360 marks, is the topper in the Common Rank List (CRL). Meanwhile, Arohi Deshpande of IIT Delhi Zone, with 280 out of 360 marks, is the top-ranked female candidate with CRL 77.

First three toppers in JEE (Advanced) 2026

Shubham Kumar: 330 marks

Kabeer Chhillar: 329 marks

Jatin Chahar: 319 marks

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all candidates who have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2026. This achievement is a testament to their dedication, perseverance, and academic excellence. All qualified candidates are encouraged to participate in the JoSAA 2026 counselling and seat-allocation process, irrespective of their Class XII (or equivalent) marks. However, the final admission shall remain subject to the fulfilment of the percentage-related eligibility requirements and other applicable conditions prescribed in the JEE (Advanced) 2026 Information Brochure," Professor Kamal Kishore Pant, IIT Roorkee director and JAB chairperson, said.