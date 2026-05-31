JEE Advanced final answer key 2026 OUT at jeeadv.ac.in; steps to download

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2026) final answer key has been released. The candidates can check and download JEE Advanced final answer key on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

How to download JEE Advanced final answer key PDF

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in Click on JEE Advanced final answer key PDF link JEE Advanced final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen Save JEE Advanced final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download JEE Advanced scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in

To download JEE Advanced scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in Click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen Save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download