JEE Advanced 2024 result declared, check how to download scorecard

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras on Sunday (June 9) announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024. Candidates can download their exam results by using their login credentials on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Significantly, a total of 48,248 candidates have qualified for admission to IITs this year, with Ved Lahoti from the IIT Delhi zone securing the top rank by scoring 355 out of 360 marks. While, Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel from the IIT Bombay zone secured the first rank among the female candidate, scoring 322 out of 360 marks and achieving an all-India rank of 7.



Moreover, explaining the criteria for inclusion in rank list, a senior IIT Madras official said, "The aggregate marks will be calculated as the sum of marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a rank list."

Other candidates in the top 10 include:

1. Ved Lahoti (IIT Delhi zone)

2. Aditya (IIT Delhi zone)

3. Bhogalpalli Sandesh (IIT Madras zone)

4. Rhythm Kedia (IIT Roorkee zone)

5. Putti Kushal Kumar (IIT Madras zone)

6. Rajdeep Mishra (IIT Bombay zone)

7. Koduri Tejeswar (IIT Madras zone)

8. Dhruvi Hemant Doshi (IIT Bombay zone)

9. Alladabona SSDB Sidhvik Suhas (IIT Madras zone)



