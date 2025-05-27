JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Results 2025 declared, more than 2 lakh secure 1st division

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the class 10th board exam results. All those who appeared in the Jharkhand Board 10th class exam 2025 can download their results using their registration number, roll number and other details. The JAC Board Class 10th Results 2025 can be downloaded at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. According to the results, a total of 4,33,944 students had applied for the exam; of them, 4,31,488 students appeared and 3,95,755 passed the exam, resulting in the overall pass percentage being recorded at 91.71 per cent. More than 2 lakh students have secured first division in the exam.
Jharkhand Board Ranchi Matric results updates
How to download JAC Board Class 10th Results 2025?
- Visit the official website jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
- Click on the respective link of results - JAC 10th Result 2025, JAC 12th Result 2025.
- A login window will appear on screen.
- Enter your roll number and roll code.
- Verify the details and click on the submit button.
- Your respective results - JAC 10th Result 2025 or JAC 12th Result 2025, will appear on the screen.
- Download and save the results for future reference.
JAC Board Class 10th Results 2025: Details on marksheets
JAC Board Class 10th Results 2025 provisional marksheet will contain the following details. Students are advised to cross-check the details carefully. In case of discrepancies, they should promptly inform their respective school authorities to ensure corrections are made in the final marksheet issued later.
- Student’s Full Name
- Roll Code and Roll Number
- Father’s and Mother’s Name
- Date of Birth
- Subject-wise Marks Obtained
- Grade/Division
- Result Status (Pass/Fail)
JAC Board Class 10th Results 2025: How to download via Digilocker?
The students can download the JAC Board Class 10th Results 2025 using Digilocker. They need to follow the simple steps given below.
- Visit the official website of Digilocker or download the application on your phone.
- If not registered, you need to first register yourself by providing basic details on the portal and sync Aadhar.
- After completing this process, go to the 'results' page.
- Enter essential details such as JAC class 10 roll number or other relevant credentials.
- JAC Board Class 10th Results 2025 will appear on the screen.
- Download JAC Board Class 10th Results 2025 and save it for future reference.