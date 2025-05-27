JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Results 2025 declared, more than 2 lakh secure 1st division JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Results 2025 have been declared. Students who appeared in the Matric exam can download their results using their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. Check pass percentage, direct link, how to download, and other details.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the class 10th board exam results. All those who appeared in the Jharkhand Board 10th class exam 2025 can download their results using their registration number, roll number and other details. The JAC Board Class 10th Results 2025 can be downloaded at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. According to the results, a total of 4,33,944 students had applied for the exam; of them, 4,31,488 students appeared and 3,95,755 passed the exam, resulting in the overall pass percentage being recorded at 91.71 per cent. More than 2 lakh students have secured first division in the exam.

Jharkhand Board Ranchi Matric results updates

How to download JAC Board Class 10th Results 2025?

Visit the official website jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Click on the respective link of results - JAC 10th Result 2025, JAC 12th Result 2025.

A login window will appear on screen.

Enter your roll number and roll code.

Verify the details and click on the submit button.

Your respective results - JAC 10th Result 2025 or JAC 12th Result 2025, will appear on the screen.

Download and save the results for future reference.

JAC Board Class 10th Results 2025: Details on marksheets

JAC Board Class 10th Results 2025 provisional marksheet will contain the following details. Students are advised to cross-check the details carefully. In case of discrepancies, they should promptly inform their respective school authorities to ensure corrections are made in the final marksheet issued later.

Student’s Full Name

Roll Code and Roll Number

Father’s and Mother’s Name

Date of Birth

Subject-wise Marks Obtained

Grade/Division

Result Status (Pass/Fail)

JAC Board Class 10th Results 2025: How to download via Digilocker?

The students can download the JAC Board Class 10th Results 2025 using Digilocker. They need to follow the simple steps given below.