Live JAC Class 10th Results 2025: Jharkhand Board Ranchi Matric results shortly, check latest updates JAC Board Class 10th Results 2025 will be declared today, May 27. Students are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

New Delhi:

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to declare the class 10th board exam results. All those who appeared in the Jharkhand Board 10th class exam 2025 can download their results using their registration number, roll number and other details. The JAC Board Class 10th Results 2025 link will be accessible at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. According to the official announcement, JAC 10th Class 10 (Matric) board examination results for the academic year 2025 will be announced today, on May 27, at 11:30 am. The results will first be formally declared via a press conference at the JAC auditorium in Ranchi. Following this, the link to the scorecards will be activated. Students can download their results by entering their essential details on the login page. Students should stay tuned to this live blog for the latest updates.