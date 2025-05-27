Advertisement
  Live JAC Class 10th Results 2025: Jharkhand Board Ranchi Matric results shortly, check latest updates

JAC Board Class 10th Results 2025 will be declared today, May 27. Students are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

JAC Board Class 10th Results 2025 today
JAC Board Class 10th Results 2025 today
Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to declare the class 10th board exam results. All those who appeared in the Jharkhand Board 10th class exam 2025 can download their results using their registration number, roll number and other details. The JAC Board Class 10th Results 2025 link will be accessible at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. According to the official announcement, JAC 10th Class 10 (Matric) board examination results for the academic year 2025 will be announced today, on May 27, at 11:30 am. The results will first be formally declared via a press conference at the JAC auditorium in Ranchi. Following this, the link to the scorecards will be activated. Students can download their results by entering their essential details on the login page. Students should stay tuned to this live blog for the latest updates.

 

Live updates :JAC Board Class 10th Results 2025

  • 11:38 AM (IST)May 27, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    JAC Matric Class 10 Result 2025: Official website down, result anytime

    JAC Matric Class 10 Result 2025 Official website is not working. The result is expected to be announced anytime. Students are advised to stay tuned to this blog for latest updates.

  • 11:35 AM (IST)May 27, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    JAC Matric Class 10 Result 2025: Grace marks criteria

    If a candidate fails in any subject by more than 5% of the total marks, he or she can receive 5% of the total marks.  
    If a student fails by more than 3% of the aggregate marks in two subjects, he or she will be awarded 3% marks in each subject.  
    When a student does not avail themselves of any of the grace marks specified in points 1 and 2 and falls short of acquiring five or fewer marks needed to achieve a higher grade, the student is then granted the necessary grace marks to secure a higher grade.

  • 11:32 AM (IST)May 27, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download JAC matric 2025 result via SMS?

    • Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.
    • Click on compose message.
    • Type message in this format: RESULT (space) JAC10 (space) Roll Code (space) Roll no.
    • Send the text to 56263.
    • You will get the result status as a reply on your phone.
  • 11:29 AM (IST)May 27, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    JAC Matric Practical Exams: Alternative ways to download results

    • Official website
    • SMS
    • Digilocker
  • 11:25 AM (IST)May 27, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Countdown begins! JAC Board Class 10th Results 2025 anytime

    JAC Board Class 10th Results 2025 will be declared anytime. Students are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

  • 11:23 AM (IST)May 27, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How many students appeared for JAC matric exam?

    Over 4.33 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 examinations across 1,297 examination centres, this year.

     

  • 11:21 AM (IST)May 27, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download JAC matric results via Digilocker?

    • Visit the official website of Digilocker or download the application on your phone.
    • If not registered, you need to first register yourself by providing basic details on the portal.
    • Sync Aadhar.
    • After completing this process, go on 'results' page.
    • Enter essential details such as JAC class 10 roll number or other relevant credentials.
    • JAC Board Class 10th Results 2025 will appear on screen.
    • Download JAC Board Class 10th Results 2025 and save it for future reference.
  • 11:15 AM (IST)May 27, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Jac board result 10th: Press conference to start in 15 minutes

    JAC board class 10th exam result press conference will start in 15 minutes. Students are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

  • 11:06 AM (IST)May 27, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When were JAC Matric Practical Exams conducted?

    The practical examinations for Class 10 were conducted from March 4 to March 20, 2025.

     

  • 11:04 AM (IST)May 27, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    JAC 2025 matric result over the years

    Year Appeared Passed Overall Pass % Boys Pass % Girls Pass %
    2024 4,18,623 3,78,398 90.39% 89.70% 91%
    2023 4,27,294 4,07,559 95.38% 95.19% 95.54%
    2022 3,91,098 3,73,892 95.60% 95.71% 95.50%

     

  • 11:00 AM (IST)May 27, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Who will announce JAC matric 2025 result?

    JAC Matric results 2025 will be declared via a press conference, which will be presided over by the Minister of School Education and Literacy, Ramdas Soren, along with the Department Secretary.

  • 10:57 AM (IST)May 27, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Can I download JAC Board Class 10th exam results?

    Yes, JAC matric 2025 result can also be downloaded from results.digilocker.gov.in. The students will have to first register at the portal to download JAC Class 10 matric results from DigiLocker.

     

  • 10:56 AM (IST)May 27, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What is the time of declaring JAC Board Class 10th Results 2025?

    According to the official announcement, the results will be announced at 11.30 am. Students are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

  • 10:55 AM (IST)May 27, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    JAC Board 2025 passing marks

    To pass the exam, the students are required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent aggregate to pass the JAC 10th exam 2025. 

  • 10:54 AM (IST)May 27, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    JAC Board 10th, 12th exam dates

    This year, Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the Class 10 exams from February 11 to March 4, 2025, across the state, wherein over 2.6 lakh students appeared for the exam. 

  • 10:53 AM (IST)May 27, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Official Websites

    – jacresults.com

    – results.digilocker.gov.in

  • 10:50 AM (IST)May 27, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th results 2025: Details on marksheets

    Students can check the following details on their scorecards or marksheets. In case of any discrepancy, they must report it to their respective school principals and get it rectified immediately.

    • Candidate’s name
    • Roll Number
    • Examination name 
    • Total subjects
    • Marks Secured in each subject
    • Total Marks
    • Qualifying Status
    • Percentage acquired. 
  • 10:50 AM (IST)May 27, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th results 2025: How to download?

    1. Visit the official website jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
    2. Click on the respective link of results - JAC 10th Result 2025, JAC 12th Result 2025.
    3. A login window will appear on screen.
    4. Enter your roll number and roll code.
    5.  Verify the details and click on the submit button.
    6. Your respective results -  JAC 10th Result 2025 or JAC 12th Result 2025, will appear on the screen.
    7. Download and save the results for future reference.
