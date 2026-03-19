IIT JAM result 2026 out at jam2026.iitb.ac.in; how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) result 2026 has been declared. The candidates who had appeared for JAM can check the result on the official website - jam2026.iitb.ac.in. JAM was earlier held on February 15.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download JAM scorecard 2026 PDF. To download JAM scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website - jam2026.iitb.ac.in and click on JAM scorecard PDF link. Enter enrollment/email id and JOAPS password as the required login credentials. JAM scorecard will appear on the screen for download, save IIT JAM scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - jam2026.iitb.ac.in

Click on IIT JAM scorecard PDF link

Use enrollment/email id and JOAPS password as the required login credentials

IIT JAM scorecard will be available for download on the screen

Save IIT JAM scorecard and take a hard copy out of it.

Details on scorecard

The candidates will be able to check the following details on their IIT JAM 2026scorecards. In case of any error, they can reach out immediately to the concerned exam authority for rectification.

Candidate Name

Registration Number

Roll Number

IIT JAM 2026 you appeared for (if applicable)

Exam Date

Score Details

Total Marks Obtained

All India Rank

Category Rank (if applicable)

Percentile Score (if applicable).

Tie-Breaking

The tie-breaking criteria for awarding the ranks to candidates scoring the same aggregate marks in a Test Paper will be as follows:

Lower negative marks, followed by NAT marks, then MSQ marks, then score in 2 marks questions, and then score in 2 marks NAT. Subsequently, if there is a tie, then DOB would be used, where the older candidate gets better rank.

For each test Paper, an All India Merit list will be prepared based on AIR. The number of candidates included in the All India Merit List will depend on the total number of seats available in each category (GEN/ OBC-NCL/ EWS/ SC/ ST/ PwD) in a given subject. These candidates (henceforth called Qualified Candidates) are eligible to apply for admission to any of the corresponding academic programmes.

For details on IIT JAM result 2026, please visit the official website - jam2026.iitb.ac.in.