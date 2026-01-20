ICSI CSEET January result 2026 out at icsi.edu; how to download scorecard PDF ICSI CSEET January result 2026: The candidates who had appeared for the CSEET January exam 2026 can check the result on the official website- icsi.edu and download scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the result for the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) January session. The candidates who had appeared for the CSEET January exam 2026 can check the result on the official website- icsi.edu and download scorecard PDF. The CSEET was held on January 10 and 12, 2026.

The candidates can follow these steps to download CSEET January scorecard 2026. To download CSEET January scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- icsi.edu and click on CSEET January scorecard PDF link. Enter birth date and registration number as the required login credentials. ICSI CSEET January scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download. Save ICSI CSEET January scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.

How to download ICSI CSEET January scorecard 2026

Visit the official website, icsi.edu

Navigate the link to the 'ICSI CSEET January scorecard 2026

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your credentials such as birth date, and registration number

ICSI CSEET January scorecard 2025 will appear on the screen

Download and save ICSI CSEET January scorecard 2026 for future reference

Take a hard copy out of it.

Details mentioned on scorecards

Admission number

Name

Result date

Roll number

Section wise score

Result

Validity of the scorecard.

Qualifying Marks

To pass ICSI CSEET January 2025 exam, the candidates are required to secure at least 40 per cent marks on each paper, as well as a 50 per cent marks overall average.

What's next?

Candidates who pass ICSI CSEET January 2026, will be considered for the CS executive program. To become a company secretary (CS), candidates must first pass the CS executive level and then prepare for the CS professional test, which is the final step in the process.

CSEET stands for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test. It's an entrance exam for the Company Secretary (CS) course in India. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) conducts the exam. The ICSI provides top-quality education to the students of the Company Secretaries (CS) Course and has set and maintains the best quality standards for CS members. The ICSI has on its rolls more than 59,000 qualified CS members including over 11,000 members holding certificates of practice. Around 3,00,000 students are presently pursuing the Company Secretaryship Course.