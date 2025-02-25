ICSI CS Executive 2024 Result announced, here's direct link, topper list, provisional list ICSI CS Executive 2024 Result has been announced by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates who took to the exam can download their scorecards using their credentials on the login page. Check direct link here.

ICSI CS Executive 2024 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the results for the ICSI CS Executive examination held in December 2024. Candidates who took the exam can download their scorecards from the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

Along with the results, the ICSI has released a list of all India provisional merit lists and topper lists for (Syllabus 20l7 & Syllabus 2022). The provisional merit list contains the roll number and name of the candidates, who have passed all papers of executive programmes without exemption in any paper, in one sitting, in the December 2024 session. Candidates can check the ICSI CS Executive 2024 provisional merit list directly by scrolling down.

To access the CS Executive December 2024 scorecards, candidates need to visit the official website and enter their ICSI roll number and registration number at the ICSI result login page. Below are the steps to download the ICSI CS Executive result:

How to download ICSI CS executive result 2024?

Visit the official website of ICSI, icsi.edu.

Navigate the link to the 'ICSI CS executive result'.

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your ICSI login credentials.

ICSI CS executive result 2024 will appear on the screen.

Download and save ICSI CS executive results for future reference.

ICSI CS executive result 2024: Details on scorecards

Name of the candidate

Candidate’s exam roll number

Group and subject-wise score

Date of Examination

Qualifying status

ICSI CS executive result 2024: Topper List

According to the results, three students have achieved the top position in the CS executive programme (old syllabus/new syllabus) exam for the December 2024 session.

Executive Programme (new syllabus) exam for the December 2024 session toppers

Rank 1: Khushboo Kunwar (117316)

Rank-2: Disha (111808)

Rank 3: Zara Abdul Mabood Khan (127778)

Executive Programme (old syllabus) exam for the December 2024 session toppers

Rank 1: Mukunda M G (312199)

Rank-2: Rupali Kumari (304941)

Rank 3: Vindhya Krishna Challa (314464)

ICSI CS Executive 2024 Result download link

Notably, the ICSI CS December session examination was conducted from December 21 to December 30, 2024, in English and Hindi. The next session's exam for the Professional and Executive Programmes will be held from June 1 to June 10, 2025, and online registrations for same will begin from February 26, 2025. Candidates can directly download ICSI CS December session results by clicking on the provided link. For more details, visit the official website.