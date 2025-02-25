ICSI CS December 2024 Result announced for professional programmes, direct download link, topper list, more ICSI CS December 2024 Result has been announced by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates who appeared in the CS Professional exam can download their results by visiting the official website of ICSI. Check details here.

ICSI CS Result December 2024: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced CS Professional results for the December 2024 exam. All those who appeared in the ICSI CS Result December 2024 exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The ICSI CS Result December 2024 results can be accessed at icsi.edu.

Notably, the CS executive programmes exam results will be declared at 2 pm today. Candidates who appeared in the ICSI CS executive exam will be able to download their scorecards from the official website, icsi.edu, in due course. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

How to download ICSI CS December 2024 exam results?

Visit the official website, icsi.edu.

Navigate the link to the 'ICSI CS December 2024 exam results'

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your roll number, registration number, and submit.

CSI CS December 2024 exam results will appear on the screen.

Download and save CSI CS December 2024 exam results for future reference.

ICSI CS December 2024 Result: Topper List

According to the results, three students have secured the top position in the professional programme (old syllabus) exam for the December 2024 session, while four students have achieved the top position in the professional programme (new syllabus) exam for December 2024. The old syllabus topper list is dominated by female candidates, while the new syllabus topper list includes only one male and three females.

Professional programme (old syllabus) exam for the December 2024 session toppers

Rank 1: Kashish Gupta (356012)

Rank-2: Ruchi S Jain (362648)

Rank 3: Divyanshi Nilesh Sawana (368206)

Professional programme (new syllabus) exam for the December 2024 session toppers

Rank 1: Yashi Dharam Mehta (217425)

Rank 2: P Nitin Theja (209733)

Rank 3: Parivinder Kaur (203452)

Rank 4: Nitya Shekar Shetty (217418)

When will i get physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement?

The candidates will get a physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement within 30 days from the date of declaration of results. In case, any candidate does not receive any copy within 30 days of the declaration of the results, they should contact ICSI at exam@icsi.edu along with their particulars.

Direct link to download CS December 2024 Professional Programme Result

Notably, the ICSI CS December session examination was conducted from December 21 to December 30, 2024, in English and Hindi. The next session's exam for the Professional and Executive Programmes will be held from June 1 to June 10, 2025, and online registrations for same will begin from February 26, 2025. Candidates can directly download ICSI CS December session results by clicking on the provided link. For more details, visit the official website.