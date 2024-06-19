ICSE, ISC improvement exam 2024 schedule out, check complete schedule

ICSE, ISC improvement exam 2024 schedule: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the exam schedule for class 10th, and 12th improvement exams 2024. All those who wish to improve their scores in one or more subjects from their previous attempt can check the complete schedule on the official website - cisce.org.
As per the notification, the ICSE improvement exam will be conducted from July 1 to 12 whereas the ISC improvement exam will be conducted from July 1st to 16. The subject-wise ICSE, ISC improvement exam 2024 schedule can be checked in the table given below.'
ICSE Class 10 Improvement Exam 2024 Dates
|Date
|Time
|Subject/Paper
|Duration
|July 1
|11.00 a.m.
|English Language - ENGLISH Paper 1
|2 hours
|July 2
|11.00 a.m.
|Literature in English - ENGLISH Paper 2
|2 hours
|July 3
|11.00 a.m.
|History & Civics (HCG Paper 1)
|2 hours
|July 4
|11.00 a.m.
|Geography (HCG Paper 2)
|2 hours
|July 5
|11.00 a.m.
|Second Languages
|3 hours
|July 8
|11.00 a.m.
|Mathematics
|2.5 hours
|July 9
|11.00 a.m.
|Physics (Science Paper 1) & Commercial Studies
|2 hours
|July 10
|11.00 a.m.
|Chemistry (Science Paper 2) & Economics
|2 hours
|July 11
|11.00 a.m.
|Biology (Science Paper 3) & Environmental Science
|2 hours
|July 12
|11.00 a.m.
|Group 3 Elective (Physical Education, Computer Applications, Economics Applications, Commercial Applications, Art, Indian Dance, Technical Drawing Application)
|2 hours
ISC Class 12 Improvement Exam 2024 Dates
|Date
|Time
|Subject/Paper
|Duration
|July 1
|2.00 P.M
|Commerce, Chemistry- paper 1 (theory)
|3 hours
|July 3
|2.00 P.M.
|History, Mathematics
|3 hours
|July 5
|2.00 P.M.
|Business Studies, Physics - Paper 1 (Theory)
|3 hours
|July 8
|2.00 P.M.
|Economics, Biology paper 1
|3 hours
|July 10
|2.00 P.M.
|Hindi, political science, psychology, accounts, physical education
|3 hours
|July 12
|2.00 P.M.
|Computer science
|3 hours
|July 15
|2.00 P.M.
|
English - Paper 2 (Literature in English), Bengali, Nepali, Punjabi, Elective English, Sociology, Home Science - Paper I (Theory), Fashion Designing - Paper I (Theory), Electricity & Electronics, Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper I (Theory), Environmental Science, Biotechnology - Paper I (Theory), Mass Media & Communication, Legal Studies
|3 hours
|July 15
|9.00 AM
|Art paper 1 (drawing or painting from still life)
|3 hours
|July 16
|2.00 P.M.
|English paper 1 (English language)
|3 hours
|July 16
|9 AM
|Art paper 2 (drawing or painting from nature)
|3 hours