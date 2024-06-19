ICSE, ISC improvement exam 2024 schedule out, check complete schedule

Wednesday, June 19, 2024
     
ICSE, ISC improvement exam 2024 schedule has been released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Candidates who wish to improve their marks in their class 10th, and 12th board exams can check the exam schedule on the official website, cisce.org. Check details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: June 19, 2024 16:51 IST
ICSE, ISC improvement exam 2024 timetables out
ICSE, ISC improvement exam 2024 schedule: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the exam schedule for class 10th, and 12th improvement exams 2024. All those who wish to improve their scores in one or more subjects from their previous attempt can check the complete schedule on the official website - cisce.org.

As per the notification, the ICSE improvement exam will be conducted from July 1 to 12 whereas the ISC improvement exam will be conducted from July 1st to 16. The subject-wise ICSE, ISC improvement exam 2024 schedule can be checked in the table given below.'

ICSE Class 10 Improvement Exam 2024 Dates

Date  Time Subject/Paper Duration
July 1 11.00 a.m. English Language - ENGLISH Paper 1  2 hours
July 2  11.00 a.m. Literature in English - ENGLISH Paper 2 2 hours
July 3 11.00 a.m. History & Civics (HCG Paper 1) 2 hours
July 4 11.00 a.m. Geography (HCG Paper 2) 2 hours
July 5  11.00 a.m. Second Languages 3 hours
July 8 11.00 a.m. Mathematics 2.5 hours
 July 9 11.00 a.m. Physics (Science Paper 1) & Commercial Studies 2 hours
July 10 11.00 a.m. Chemistry (Science Paper 2) & Economics 2 hours
July 11 11.00 a.m. Biology (Science Paper 3) & Environmental Science 2 hours
July 12  11.00 a.m. Group 3 Elective (Physical Education, Computer Applications, Economics Applications, Commercial Applications, Art, Indian Dance, Technical Drawing Application) 2 hours

ISC Class 12 Improvement Exam 2024 Dates

Date  Time Subject/Paper Duration
July 1 2.00 P.M Commerce, Chemistry- paper 1 (theory) 3 hours
July 3 2.00 P.M. History, Mathematics 3 hours
July 5 2.00 P.M. Business Studies, Physics - Paper 1 (Theory) 3 hours
July 8 2.00 P.M. Economics, Biology paper 1 3 hours
July 10  2.00 P.M. Hindi, political science, psychology, accounts, physical education 3 hours
July 12 2.00 P.M. Computer science 3 hours
 July 15 2.00 P.M.

 

English - Paper 2 (Literature in English), Bengali, Nepali, Punjabi, Elective English, Sociology, Home Science - Paper I (Theory), Fashion Designing - Paper I (Theory), Electricity & Electronics, Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper I (Theory), Environmental Science, Biotechnology - Paper I (Theory), Mass Media & Communication, Legal Studies

 

 3 hours
July 15 9.00 AM Art paper 1 (drawing or painting from still life) 3 hours
July 16 2.00 P.M. English paper 1 (English language) 3 hours
July 16 9 AM Art paper 2 (drawing or painting from nature) 3 hours
