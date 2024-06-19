ICSE, ISC improvement exam 2024 schedule out, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY ICSE, ISC improvement exam 2024 timetables out

ICSE, ISC improvement exam 2024 schedule: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the exam schedule for class 10th, and 12th improvement exams 2024. All those who wish to improve their scores in one or more subjects from their previous attempt can check the complete schedule on the official website - cisce.org.

As per the notification, the ICSE improvement exam will be conducted from July 1 to 12 whereas the ISC improvement exam will be conducted from July 1st to 16. The subject-wise ICSE, ISC improvement exam 2024 schedule can be checked in the table given below.'

ICSE Class 10 Improvement Exam 2024 Dates

Date Time Subject/Paper Duration July 1 11.00 a.m. English Language - ENGLISH Paper 1 2 hours July 2 11.00 a.m. Literature in English - ENGLISH Paper 2 2 hours July 3 11.00 a.m. History & Civics (HCG Paper 1) 2 hours July 4 11.00 a.m. Geography (HCG Paper 2) 2 hours July 5 11.00 a.m. Second Languages 3 hours July 8 11.00 a.m. Mathematics 2.5 hours July 9 11.00 a.m. Physics (Science Paper 1) & Commercial Studies 2 hours July 10 11.00 a.m. Chemistry (Science Paper 2) & Economics 2 hours July 11 11.00 a.m. Biology (Science Paper 3) & Environmental Science 2 hours July 12 11.00 a.m. Group 3 Elective (Physical Education, Computer Applications, Economics Applications, Commercial Applications, Art, Indian Dance, Technical Drawing Application) 2 hours

ISC Class 12 Improvement Exam 2024 Dates