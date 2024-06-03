ICSE, ISC 2024: CISCE releases Class 10th, and 12th re-check results on cisce.org, here's direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ICSE, ISC 2024 re-checking results announced

ICSE, ISC 2024 rechecking results: The Council of the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has announced the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) recheck results today, June 3. Students who applied for CISCE 10th, and 12th exam 2024 re-checking can download their results from the official website, cisce.org. In order to download ICSE rechecking result 2024, the students are required to enter their index number, UID along with the given captcha code. It should be noted that ICSE rechecking result 2024 can be checked online mode only. There will be no alternative option available for downloading results.

ICSE, ISC 2024 results were declared on May 6, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 98.19 percent. The southern region scored the highest pass percentage at 99.53 percent, closely followed by the western region with a pass rate of 99.32%.

How to download CISCE 2024 Re-checking results?

Visit the official website, cisce.org

Click on the notification link that reads, 'ICSE, ISC 2024 results'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter the required credentials

ICSE, ISC 2024 results will appear on the screen

Download and save ICSE, ISC 2024 results for future reference

Direct link to check CISCE ICSE ISC 2024 recheck results

What is CISCE 2024 ICSE, ISE Re-valuation date?

As per the official schedule, the students can apply for ICSE, and ISC 2024 re-evaluation from today onwards, June 3. The application window will remain open till June 5. When submitting the online applications for CISCE 2024 ICSE, and ISE Re-valuation, the students will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 1,500. The payment can be done in online mode through a debit card, credit, card, UPI, or net banking.

CISCE 2024 ICSE, ISE Improvement dates

Students can also submit their application process for the CISCE 10th, and 12th improvement exam 2024 from June 5 to 11. Students who wish to improve their marks in up to two subjects can apply for the CISCE 2024 ICSE, ISE improvement exam. To be eligible to appear in the improvement exam, a student should have passed at least four subjects, including English. When submitting online applications, the students will have to pay a non-refundable improvement fee of Rs. 500/- per paper.