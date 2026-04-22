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ICSE, CBSE, UP Board, SSLC Karnataka exam results 2026 Live: Check board-wise 10th, 12th results dates, links

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

ICSE, CBSE, UP Board, SSLC Karnataka exam results 2026 Live: ICSE, ISC, CBSE 12th result 2026 is likely to be out by April-end. Check board-wise Class 10, 12 results dates and links.

ICSE, ISC, CBSE exam results 2026 Live: Check board-wise 10th, 12th results date and links
ICSE, ISC, CBSE exam results 2026 Live: Check board-wise 10th, 12th results date and links Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) exam results 2026 will not be announced today, April 22. CISCE 10th, 12th results is likely to be out by April-end, a senior CISCE official told India TV Digital. ICSE, ISC results once announced, will be available on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org.  

Meanwhile, CBSE is likely to announce Class 12 exam result 2026 by month-end. CBSE 12th result once announced, students can check and download Class 12 scorecard PDF on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

Apart from the central boards, state boards like UPMSP, Assam Board (AHSEC) is likely to release their Class 10 and 12 exam results by month-end. UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 once announced, will be available at upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. AHSEC 12th result websites and links are - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in

Live updates :ICSE, ISC, CBSE 10th, 12th results 2026 Live Updates

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  • 11:05 AM (IST)Apr 22, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    AHSEC 12th result 2026 likely this week

    AHSEC is likely to release AHSEC HS, Class 12 result 2026 this week, by April 25. AHSEC HS result once announced, students can check Class 12 result on the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in and download scorecard PDF. Over 3.30 lakh (3,30,744) appeared for the AHSEC HS exam 2026 held between February 11 to March 16.

  • 11:04 AM (IST)Apr 22, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 likely by April 25

    UPMSP is likely to announce High School (Class 10), Intermediate (Class 12) exam results 2026 by April 25, sources in UP Board told India TV Digital. "The evaluation process has almost been completed, the Class 10, 12 exam results can be announced next week, any date between April 20 and 25," as per sources. UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 once released, will be available on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in.  

  • 11:04 AM (IST)Apr 22, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th result date 2026

    CBSE is likely to announce Class 12 exam result 2026 by month-end. CBSE 12th result once announced, students can check and download Class 12 scorecard PDF on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. 

  • 11:03 AM (IST)Apr 22, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICSE, ISC results 2026 websites

    The ICSE, ISC results 2026 websites are - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The students can check ICSE, ISC results on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. To download ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and click on ICSE, ISC scorecard 2026 pdf link. Use Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials. ICSE, ISC scorecard 2026 pdf will appear on the screen for download, save ICSE, ISC scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.  

  • 11:02 AM (IST)Apr 22, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICSE, ISC results date 2026

    The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will not announce ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) exam results 2026 today, April 22, a senior CISCE official confirmed India TV Digital. Earlier a social media posts on ICSE, ISC results created confusion, however, the CISCE official debunked the viral claim of ICSE, ISC results to be announced today, April 22. "The ICSE, ISC results 2026 are likely to be announced by April-end," said the official. The ICSE, ISC results 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org 

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