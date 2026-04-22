ICSE, CBSE, UP Board, SSLC Karnataka exam results 2026 Live: Check board-wise 10th, 12th results dates, links

New Delhi:

The ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) exam results 2026 will not be announced today, April 22. CISCE 10th, 12th results is likely to be out by April-end, a senior CISCE official told India TV Digital. ICSE, ISC results once announced, will be available on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

Meanwhile, CBSE is likely to announce Class 12 exam result 2026 by month-end. CBSE 12th result once announced, students can check and download Class 12 scorecard PDF on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

Apart from the central boards, state boards like UPMSP, Assam Board (AHSEC) is likely to release their Class 10 and 12 exam results by month-end. UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 once announced, will be available at upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. AHSEC 12th result websites and links are - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in.