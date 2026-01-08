ICMAI CMA Foundation December Result 2025 out at icmai.in; how to download scorecard pdf ICMAI CMA Foundation December Result 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the CMA Foundation December exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- icmai.in. Check login credentials to download CMA Foundation December scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has declared the result for the CMA Foundation exam (Syllabus 2022). The candidates who had appeared for the CMA Foundation December exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- icmai.in. The ICMAI CMA Foundation December scorecard PDF login credential is Identification number.

ICMAI CMA Foundation December scorecard 2025 PDF: How to download at icmai.in

Visit the official website- icmai.in

Click on CMA Foundation December scorecard 2025 PDF link

Enter Identification number as the required login credential

ICMAI CMA Foundation December scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save ICMAI CMA Foundation December scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

ICMAI CMA Foundation December scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

Along with the ICMAI CMA Foundation December result 2025, the merit list has also been released. Vidhan Chhabra from Jaipur topped the foundation exam followed by Krishana Shishodiya who secured the second spot, Venkata Vijaya Surya Chaithanya Gelli bagged the third position.

For details on ICMAI CMA Foundation December exam 2025, please visit the official website- icmai.in.