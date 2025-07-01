ICAI May 2025 CA Result to be out on this date, check how to download final, inter, foundation scorecards ICAI May 2025 CA results for intermediate, foundation, and final exams will be announced soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth, and other details.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to announce the results for the CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation exams for 2025. According to the official announcement, the results for the May Session 2025 will be released on July 6, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation exams can download their scorecards by visiting the official website, icai.nic.in.

The link to access the ICAI CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation results will be activated around 2 PM, while the CA Foundation results will be available by 5 PM on the same day. Candidates can easily download their scorecards by following the steps provided on the website.

ICAI CA Final, Inter, Foundation results 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website - icai.nic.in.

Navigate to the 'ICAI CA Final, Inter, Foundation results 2025 May session'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details.

ICAI CA Final, Inter, Foundation results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save ICAI CA Final, Inter, and Foundation results 2025 for future reference.

Official Websites to Download Scorecards

icai.nic.in

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

This year, CA May 2025 exams for Group 1 were conducted on May 2, 4 and 6, and the Group 2 exams were conducted on May 8, 16 and 18, 2025. To pass the exam, the candidates are required to secure at least 40% marks in each paper and 50% marks overall in each group. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website of ICAI for latest updates.