ICAI CA Final Result Date: May session results likely to be released this week, when and where to download ICAI CA Final Result Date will be confirmed by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) soon. All those who appeared for the CA May 2025 session exam can download the exam results from the official website of ICAI- icai.org, once declared. Check details.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA Final results for the May 2025 session soon. Media reports suggest that the CA Final result date for May 2025 will be declared in the first week of July, although the official date has not yet been confirmed.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Former Central Council Member Dhiraj Khandelwal hinted at the anticipated result announcement. He mentioned that the ICAI CA May Final Results could be declared around July 3 or 4. Khandelwal stated, “For those asking about the May 2025 exam results, based on past experience, they may be announced in the first week of July—tentatively around July 3 or 4”.

Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to check their subject-wise marks, total score, and result status on their scorecards. This year, CA May 2025 exams for Group 1 were conducted on May 2, 4 and 6, and the Group 2 exams were conducted on May 8, 16 and 18, 2025. To pass the exam, the candidates are required to secure at least 40% marks in each paper and 50% marks overall in each group.

Past dates

In 2024, the CA Final May results were declared on July 11. In comparison, the May 2023 results were announced on July 5, and in 2022, the results were released on July 15. Candidates can generally expect the results to be announced around this time frame, although the exact date may vary.

How to download CA Final May results 2025?