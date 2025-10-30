ICAI CA September result date 2025 announced; know when CA Final, Inter, Foundation exam result be out ICAI CA September result date 2025: ICAI CA September result 2025 will be announced on November 3. Check CA September exam result 2025 at icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation September session exam results are likely to be out on Monday, November 3. "The results of the Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2025 are likely to be declared on 3rd November 2025 at the following timings; and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website: icai.nic.in," ICAI official notification mentioned.

ICAI CA September result 2025 timeline

CA Final and Intermediate exam result 2025: November 3 (2 PM)

CA Foundation exam result 2025: November 3 (5 PM).

ICAI CA September exam was held on various dates between September 3 and 22. ICAI CA September result once announced, will be available on the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult. To check CA September result 2025, candidates need to visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult and click on CA September scorecard course-wise link. Enter roll number and registration number as the required login credentials. CA course-wise scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CA Inter/ Foundation/ Final scorecard PDF and take a print out.

ICAI CA September result 2025: How to download scorecard at icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult

Visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult

Click on ICAI CA September scorecard PDF link

Use roll number and registration number as the required login credentials

ICAI CA September scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save CA September scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

ICAI CA September scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, other details.

ICAI CA September merit list 2025 PDF: How to download at icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult

The candidates can check and download CA September merit list PDF on the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult. To download CA September merit list PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult and click on toppers list PDF link. CA September toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CA September toppers list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult Click on CA September toppers list PDF link CA September course-wise merit list PDF will be available for download Save September course-wise toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on ICAI CA September result, please visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult.