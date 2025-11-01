ICAI CA September result 2025: Check CA Final, Intermediate and Final result date; direct link ICAI CA September result 2025: ICAI CA September Final, Intermediate and Final exam result 2025 will be out on November 3. Know how to download CA September scorecard PDF at icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA Final, Intermediate, and Foundation September session exam results will be out on Monday, November 3, as per official notification. "The results of the Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2025 are likely to be declared on 3rd November 2025 at the following timings; and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website: icai.nic.in," ICAI notification mentioned.

ICAI CA September exam was held on various dates between September 3 and 22. The candidates who had appeared for ICAI CA September exam 2025 can check the result on the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult. To check CA September result 2025, candidates need to visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult and click on CA September scorecard course-wise link. Enter roll number and registration number as the required login credentials. CA course-wise scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CA Inter/ Foundation/ Final scorecard PDF and take a print out.

ICAI CA September result 2025 timeline

CA Final and Intermediate exam result 2025: November 3 (2 PM)

CA Foundation exam result 2025: November 3 (5 PM).

ICAI CA September result 2025: How to download scorecard at icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult

Visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult

Click on ICAI CA September scorecard PDF link

Use roll number and registration number as the required login credentials

ICAI CA September scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save CA September scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

ICAI CA September scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, other details.

ICAI CA September merit list 2025 PDF: Steps to download at icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult

Visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult Click on CA September toppers list PDF link CA September course-wise merit list PDF will be available for download Save September course-wise toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on ICAI CA September result, please visit the official websites- icai.org, icai.nic.in/caresult.