HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh 10th Result 2025 declared, how to download HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh 10th Result 2025 has been declared. Students who were awaiting the class 10th board exam results can now download their marksheets using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check direct link here.

New Delhi:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has published the HPBOSE 10th results for the 2025 annual exams. Students who took the Himachal Pradesh Class 10th board exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The HPBOSE 10th Result 2025 link has been activated on the official website - hpbose.org.

To download Himachal Pradesh Class 10th marksheets, students are required to use their login details such as roll number in the result login window. Students can follow the easy steps given below to download their scorecards.

HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh 10th Result 2025: How to download marksheets?