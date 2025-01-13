HP TET November 2024 result announced, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE HP TET November 2024 result out

HP TET November 2024: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the results of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website, hpbose.org.

In order to download HP TET November 2024 results, the candidates are required to enter their credentials such as roll number, and application number on the login page. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned easy steps to download the HP TET November 2024 result.

How to download HP TET November 2024 result?

Visit the official website, hpbose.org

Navigate the link to the 'HP TET November 2024 result'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your details such as registration number, date of birth and other details

HP TET November 2024 result will appear on the screen

Download and save HP TET November 2024 result for future reference

HP TET November 2024 result direct link

More than 11,000 qualified

According to the result, a total of 11, 026 candidates have successfully qualified the exam. The exam was conducted for various subjects on November 15,17,24 and 26. Candidates can directly download their scorecards by clicking on the provided link. For more details, visit the official website of HPBOSE.