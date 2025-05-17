Himachal HPBOSE class 12th result declared with 83.16% pass percentage | Check topper's name, other details To access their scores, students will need to enter their roll number as mentioned on their admit cards. However, the original mark sheets will be available only through their respective schools, and students are advised to collect them from there.

Shimla:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) officially announced the Class 12 results on Saturday. According to the results, the overall pass percentage stands at 83.16 per cent. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website — hpbose.org. To access their scores, students will need to enter their roll number as mentioned on their admit cards. However, the original mark sheets will be available only through their respective schools, and students are advised to collect them from there.

As per the results, this year's top 10 merit list features a total of 75 students, out of which a remarkable 61 are girls and 14 are boys -- once again showcasing the strong performance of female students in the state. Leading from the front is Mehak from Una district, who has clinched the top position across Himachal Pradesh.

HPBOSE 12th result: How to check

Visit the official website.

Click on the "Results" section on the homepage.

Click on the relevant link.

A new window will open where you need to fill in the required details.

After that, the result will open in a new window.

Check and download your result.

Take a printout of it for further use.

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results on digilocker.gov.in.

How to check the result on digilocker?

Visit the website – digilocker.gov.in

Then, sign up for digilocker using your Aadhaar card number

Now, sign in to your account

After that, go to the HPBoSE link

Select the Class 12 result link

Enter your roll number

Your result will then appear on the screen

Take a printout and keep it safe

It is to be noted that the class 12th board examination was conducted at 2,300 exam centres across the state, in which more than 93,000 students (both regular and SOS) had appeared.

