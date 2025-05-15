HBSE Haryana class 10 result 2025 likely to be out anytime, how to download HBSE Haryana class 10 result 2025 is likely to be released anytime. All those who appeared in the Haryana Board Class 10th exam 2025 can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) is set to announce the class 10 results soon. According to media reports, the HBSE Haryana Board Class 10 th results will be announced at any time, as the board has already released the class 12 th results. However, the board has not confirmed the exact date and time for releasing the HBSE Haryana Class 10 th results. The results will be announced during a press conference, which will be attended by Board Chairman Dr. Pawan Kumar and Secretary Munish Nagpal. During the press conference, the pass percentage, gender- wise pass percentage, and other details of the results will be shared. Students who took the Haryana Board Class 10 th exam 2025 can download their results by visiting the official website of BSEH, bseh. org.

This year, the board conducted the class 10 th exam from February 28 to March 19 at various centers across the state, with approximately 3 lakh students participating. Once the results are out, students can download their Haryana Board Class 10 th results by following the easy steps provided below.

How to download HBSE Haryana class 10 result 2025?

1. Visit the official website, bseh. org. in.

2. Navigate to the link for the 'HBSE Haryana class 10 result 2025'.

3. It will redirect you to a login page.

4. Enter your details, including your roll number and date of birth.

5. Your Haryana Board 10th result will appear on the screen.

6. Download and print a copy for future reference.

Last year, the Haryana Board announced the class 10th board exam results on May 12. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 95.22. 22 per cent. To pass the exam, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and maintain an overall aggregate score of 33 or above. Some subjects may have additional practical or internal assessment requirements. For those who do not pass, the Board offers options for the Haryana Board 10th Supplementary Exams. Candidates must apply within the specified deadline. For further updates, students have been advised to keep checking the official website, bseh. org. in.