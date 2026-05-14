HBSE Haryana Board 10th result 2026 OUT at bseh.org.in Live Updates: 89.60% students pass; girls excel

The Haryana Board (BSEH) has announced matric, Class 10 exam result 2026 today. A total of 89.60 per cent students cleared the BSEH 10th exam. Students can check and download BSEH 10th scorecard PDF on the official website - bseh.org.in and alternative website - indiaresults.com.
How to download BSEH 10th scorecard at bseh.org.in
The students can check and download BSEH 10th scorecard PDF on the official website - bseh.org.in. To download BSEH 10th marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official website - bseh.org.in and click on HBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSEH 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save HBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official website - bseh.org.in
- Click on BSEH 10th marksheet PDF link
- Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- BSEH 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save Haryana Board BSEH 10th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.