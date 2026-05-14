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  4. HBSE Haryana Board 10th result 2026 OUT at bseh.org.in Live Updates: 89.60% students pass; girls excel
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HBSE Haryana Board 10th result 2026 OUT at bseh.org.in Live Updates: 89.60% students pass; girls excel

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

BSEH 10th result 2026 at bseh.org.in Live: BSEH matric, 10th result 2026 has been declared. A total of 89.60 per cent students cleared the BSEH 10th exam.

BSEH 10th result 2026 Live: Check Haryana Board matric result at bseh.org.in.
BSEH 10th result 2026 Live: Check Haryana Board matric result at bseh.org.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Bhiwani:

The Haryana Board (BSEH) has announced matric, Class 10 exam result 2026 today. A total of 89.60 per cent students cleared the BSEH 10th exam. Students can check and download BSEH 10th scorecard PDF on the official website - bseh.org.in and alternative website - indiaresults.com. 

How to download BSEH 10th scorecard at bseh.org.in 

The students can check and download BSEH 10th scorecard PDF on the official website - bseh.org.in. To download BSEH 10th marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official website - bseh.org.in and click on HBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSEH 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save HBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website - bseh.org.in 
  • Click on BSEH 10th marksheet PDF link 
  • Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
  • BSEH 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save Haryana Board BSEH 10th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

Live updates :BSEH 10th result at bseh.org.in Live

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  • 12:27 PM (IST)May 14, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEH 10th scorecard at bseh.org.in: Steps to download

    Visit the official website - bseh.org.in 
    Click on BSEH 10th marksheet PDF link 
    Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
    BSEH 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    Save Haryana Board BSEH 10th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

  • 12:19 PM (IST)May 14, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check BSEH 10th result 2026 via SMS

    To get BSEH 10th result 2026 via SMS, students need to type RESULTHB10 roll number and send it to 56263. 

     

  • 12:11 PM (IST)May 14, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEH 10th scorecard PDF at indiaresults.com: How to download matric 10th marksheet PDF

    1. Visit the alternative website - indiaresults.com 
    2. Click on BSEH 10th marksheet PDF link 
    3. Enter application number, date of birth as the login credentials  
    4. BSEH Haryana Board 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    5. Save BSEH Haryana Board 10th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
  • 11:59 AM (IST)May 14, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download BSEH 10th scorecard at bseh.org.in

    1. Visit the official website - bseh.org.in 
    2. Click on BSEH 10th marksheet PDF link 
    3. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
    4. BSEH 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    5. Save Haryana Board BSEH 10th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
  • 11:59 AM (IST)May 14, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEH 10th result 2026 links

    BSEH 10th result 2026 links are - bseh.org.in and alternative website - indiaresults.com. The students can check and download BSEH 10th scorecard PDF on the official website - bseh.org.in. To download BSEH 10th marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official website - bseh.org.in and click on HBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSEH 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save HBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 11:58 AM (IST)May 14, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    HBSE 10th result 2026 websites

    HBSE 10th result 2026 websites are - bseh.org.in and alternative website - indiaresults.com. The students can check and download BSEH 10th scorecard PDF on the official website - bseh.org.in. To download BSEH 10th marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official website - bseh.org.in and click on HBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSEH 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save HBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 11:57 AM (IST)May 14, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEH 10th result 2026 time

    BSEH 10th result 2026 time is 1 PM.  Students can check and download BSEH 10th scorecard PDF on the official website - bseh.org.in and alternative website - indiaresults.com. 

     

  • 11:57 AM (IST)May 14, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEH 10th result today

    BSEH 10th result will be announced today, May 14. Students can check and download BSEH 10th scorecard PDF on the official website - bseh.org.in and alternative website - indiaresults.com. 

     

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Haryana Board Class 10 Results
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