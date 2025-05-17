HBSE Class 10 Result: Haryana Board Class 10 results declared, 92.49 percent students pass HBSE Class 10 Result: Students can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results. In this examination, a total of 92.49 percent of students have successfully passed.

HBSE Class 10 result out: The Haryana Board of School Education has declared the Class 10 results as of May 17, 2025. The results have been released on the official website. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results by visiting the official website bseh.org.in. To check the results, students will need their roll number and other necessary credentials. Students can follow the steps mentioned below to check their results. In this examination, a total of 92.49 percent of students have successfully passed.

As per the results, girls in the state have outperformed boys. The pass percentage for girls is 94.06%, while for boys it is 91.07%. Among districts, Rewari emerged as the top-performing district, followed by Charkhi Dadri and Mahendragarh in second and third positions respectively. Nuh district ranked at the lowest position.

How to check the results

Students should visit the official website.

They will then need to click on the results section on the homepage.

After which, they will have to navigate to the relevant link.

A new window will open where students will have to enter the required details.

The result will then be displayed in a new window.

Students should check and download their results.

The candidates are advised to take a printout of the results following this.

It is important to note that currently, the official website is not opening for checking Class 10 results and is showing an 'Error 500'. Due to this technical issue, students can view their results on DigiLocker. It is also mentioned that the online result is provisional; students will have to obtain their original mark sheets from their respective schools.