Gujarat HSC Result 2025 announced, how to download GSEB Class 12th marksheets? Gujarat HSC Result 2025 has been announced. Students and parents can download GSeB Class 12th marksheets by visiting the official website, gseb.org. Check details here.

New Delhi:

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the class 12th (HSC) results today, May 5. Students and parents can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Gujarat Class 12th board exam results can be accessed at gseb.org. Students can also get their scorecards via WhatsApp by sending a message to 6357300971. The Gujarat HSC Result 2025 marksheets include details regarding the student’s name, seat number, subject names, subject-wise marks obtained, subject-wise grades obtained, aggregate marks and grade, and percentile secured. GUJCET was conducted between February 27 and March 17, across various exam centers in Gujarat. The results have been announced for Science, General, and Vocational streams. Students can download their scorecards by following the easy steps given below.

GSEB HSC Results 2025: How to download marksheets?

Visit the official website - gseb.org.

Click on the notification link that reads, ''GSEB HSC or Class 12 result.

Enter your seat number, other required credentials and click on 'submit'.

GSEB HSC Results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Check and download GSEB HSC Results 2025, and print a copy for future reference.

Gujarat HSC Result 2025: How to download via SMS?

Open the SMS application.

Type a new message in the format : GJ12S Seat_Number.

Send the SMS in the given pattern on 58888111.

Your Gujarat HSC or Class 12 result 2025 will be sent on your phone vis SMS.

Direct link to download Gujarat Board Class 12th Marksheets

Passing Marks

To pass the exam, General category candidates must secure an aggregate of 45% marks, including practical/internal assessments, while reserved category students need to obtain 40% aggregate marks overall, including practical/internal assessments. Students can directly check their GSEB Class 12th marksheets for Science, General, and Vocational streams by clicking on the provided link.