GTU UG, PG result 2026 out at gtu.ac.in; how to download scorecard PDF GTU UG, PG result 2026: The candidates can check the GTU result 2026 for UG, PG programmes on the official website- gtu.ac.in and download scorecard PDF. The GTU UG, PG scorecard 2026 PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

The candidates can follow these steps to download GTU UG, PG scorecard 2026 PDF. To download GTU UG, PG scorecard 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- gtu.ac.in and click on GTU UG, PG scorecard 2026 PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. GTU UG, PG scorecard 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save GTU UG, PG scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.

GTU UG, PG scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, rank, qualifying status, other details.

GTU UG, PG merit list 2026

GTU UG, PG merit list 2026 will be available on the official website- gtu.ac.in soon. The candidates can follow these steps to check and download GTU UG,PG toppers list PDF on the official portal- gtu.ac.in. To download GTU UG, PG toppers list 2026, candidates need to follow these steps -

For details on GTU result 2026, please visit the official website- gtu.ac.in.