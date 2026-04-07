GPAT result 2026 out at natboard.edu.in; 5,362 candidates qualify - how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) result 2026. The candidates can check and download GPAT scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website - natboard.edu.in. A total of 5,362 candidates got qualified for the GPAT 2026 successfully.

How to download NBEMS GPAT rank card 2026 pdf at natboard.edu.in

The candidates can check and download GPAT rankcard on the official website - natboard.edu.in. To download GPAT rankcard 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal - natboard.edu.in and click on GPAT rankcard link. Enter login credentials - application ID, roll number. GPAT rankcard 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save GPAT rankcard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - natboard.edu.in

Click on GPAT rankcard 2026 PDF link

Use application ID, roll number as the required login credentials

NBEMS GPAT rankcard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save NBEMS GPAT rankcard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download NBEMS GPAT roll-number wise list PDF

The candidates can download GPAT roll-number wise list PDF on the official website - natboard.edu.in. To download GPAT roll-number wise list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - natboard.edu.in and click on GPAT roll-number wise list PDF link. NBEMS GPAT roll-number wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save GPAT roll-number wise list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - natboard.edu.in Click on NBEMS GPAT roll-number wise list PDF link NBEMS GPAT roll-number wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen Save NBEMS GPAT roll-number wise list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

NBEMS GPAT qualifying criteria/ cut off

The minimum qualifying score/ percentile for General/ EWS is 50th percentile, OBC/ SC/ ST - 45th percentile, PwBD - 45th percentile.

For details on NBEMS GPAT result 2026, please visit the official website - natboard.edu.in.