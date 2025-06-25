GPAT 2025 results declared, 4,714 candidates qualify for MPharm admissions, scholarships: Direct link here GPAT 2025 results have been declared. Students who appeared for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025. According to the results, a total of 47,142 candidates appeared for the exam, of which 4,714 have successfully qualified for the exam. Candidates who appeared for the GPAT 2025 exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details. GPAT 2025 results can be accessed at natboard.edu.in.

GPAT 2025 result: Category-wise qualifiers details

Out of the qualified number of candidates, 662 are from the general category, 828 are from economically weaker sections, 2,074 are from other backwards classes non-creamy layer (OBC-NCL) as per the central list, 789 are from the scheduled castes, and 361 are from the scheduled tribes.

Scorecards on July 4

Candidates can download GPAT 2025 scorecards, mentioning the cut-off marks, percentiles, and ranks from July 4. Candidates should note that the scorecards will remain available on the official website for six months from the date of upload. The validity of the scorecards is for three years.

Five questions dropped

Apart from the results, authorities have cited that five questions in the GPAT 2025 exam have been technically incorrect. Due to this, the board has awarded full marks to the candidates for these questions, whether or not they attempted them. The answer key for one question has also been corrected, and marks have been given to those who selected the revised correct option. The question IDs are: 50886140344, 50886134126, 50886134273, 50886133485, 50886140904.

This year, the GPAT 2025 exam was conducted on May 25 for admission to Master of Pharmacy (MPharm) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) courses, as well as for the award of scholarships for MPharm Programmes.

Direct link to download GPAT 2025 exam results

What is GPAT?

Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for entry into M. Pharma Programme. The GPAT Score is accepted by all AICTE/Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved/affiliated University Departments / Constituent / Affiliated Colleges / Institutions.