Goa HSSC Result 2025: GBSHSE to announce class 12th board exam results tomorrow, when and where to download GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC 12th Result Date has been announced. Students who appeared in the exam can check the latest updates on Goa Board Exam results here.

GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC 12th Result Date: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is poised to announce the results of the class 12 board exam. According to the official announcement, the Goa Board Class 12 results will be declared on March 27 at 5 pm in the conference hall, second floor of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Porvorim Goa.

Where to check GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC 12th Result?

Once the results are released, students and parents can check the results on the official website of GBSHSE, gbshse.in and results.gbshsegoa.net. Students can also obtain their GBSHSE Goa Board HSSC 12th Result from their respective schools.

Exam was conducted at 20 centres; result sheet on this date

The Goa Board (GBSHSE) conducted the exams from February 10 to March 1 at 20 centres across the state, where about 17,686 students appeared for the HSSC examination in arts, commerce, science, and vocational streams, according to officials. Out of the total number, 4,068 students were from Arts, 5,085 from Commerce, 6,086 from Science, and 2,447 from Vocational studies.

The board has also confirmed that the consolidated result sheet will be available for downloading from the school login – https://service1.gbshse.in from March 29 onwards. The result booklet will also be available on the official website of board. The same may be downloaded by the school for official purpose from the official website of GBSEHE, gbshse.in.

Last year, the exam was conducted in February, wherein 17,511 students appeared for the exam, of which 14,884 were passed, marking a pass percentage of 85 per cent.

Marksheet date to be announced shortly

The board will announce the date of collection of marksheet in due course. Marsheets shall be collected through authorized representative of the school from IT Section of this office. No parents or candidates will be entertained regarding marksheet. Students have been advised to approach their respective school for any queries related to the results.

For more details, visit the official website of GBSHSE.