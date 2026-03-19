GATE result 2026 out at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; how to check

New Delhi:

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 result has been declared, the candidates can check GATE result on the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in - and download the merit list PDF. The candidates can also download GATE scorecard on the official portals - gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in, once released. GATE was held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15.

How to download GATE final answer key

The GATE final answer key has already been released, the candidates can check and download GATE final answer key on the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in. To download the GATE final answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in and goaps.iitg.ac.in and click on the GATE final answer key PDF link. GATE final answer key 2026 will be available for download on the screen, save GATE final answer key PDF, and take a printout.

How to download GATE merit list pdf

The candidates can follow these steps to download GATE merit list on the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in. To download GATE merit list, candidates need to visit the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in - and click on the GATE paper-wise toppers list PDF link. The GATE merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download, save the GATE toppers list PDF and take a printout.

Go to the official website of GATE, gate2026.iitg.ac.in or goaps.iitg.ac.in.

Click on the GATE paper-wise toppers list PDF link.

GATE merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save GATE toppers list PDF and take a print out

GATE scorecard release date

GATE scorecard will be available for download on the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in on March 27. To download the GATE scorecard 2026 PDF, candidates need to follow these steps -

Visit the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in

Click on the GATE scorecard 2026 PDF link

Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/date of birth

GATE scorecard 2026 will be available for download on the screen

Save the GATE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a printout.

For details on GATE result 2026, please visit the official websites - gate2026.iitg.ac.in, goaps.iitg.ac.in.