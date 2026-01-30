Advertisement
  FMGE Result 2026 (OUT) Live Updates: Direct link to download scorecard; check qualifying cutoff

  FMGE Result 2026 (OUT) Live Updates: Direct link to download scorecard; check qualifying cutoff

FMGE Result 2026 (OUT) Live: FMGE result 2026 link is natboard.edu.in, the candidates can download scorecard and merit list on the official website- natboard.edu.in.

Check FMGE result 2026 at natboard.edu.in.
Check FMGE result 2026 at natboard.edu.in. Image Source : natboard.edu.in
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) scorecard 2026 PDF is available on the official website- natboard.edu.in, the candidates can check and download scorecard through natboard.edu.in. The FMGE scorecard 2026 PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.  

The candidates can download FMGE scorecard 2026 on the official website- natboard.edu.in. To download FMGE scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- natboard.edu.in and click on FMGE scorecard 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. FMGE scorecard 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save FMGE scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • Visit the official website- natboard.edu.in 
  • Click on FMGE scorecard 2026 PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
  • FMGE scorecard 2026 PDF will be available for download 
  • Save FMGE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

FMGE scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, paper-wise score, pass/ fail status, other details.    

FMGE Result 2026 (OUT) Live Updates: Check qualifying cutoff, merit list, scorecard link at natboard.edu.in

  • 10:39 AM (IST)Jan 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Is there a category-wise cut off in FMGE?

    FMGE does not have a category-wise cutoff. The FMGE qualifying cutoff is 150 marks. Students need to score above the qualifying cutoff to practice medicine.  

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Jan 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    When will FMGE scorecard 2026 be available online at natboard.edu.in

    FMGE scorecard 2026 will be available online for download on the official website- natboard.edu.in from February 6. The candidates can download FMGE scorecard 2026 on the official website- natboard.edu.in. To download FMGE scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- natboard.edu.in and click on FMGE scorecard 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. FMGE scorecard 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save FMGE scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 10:34 AM (IST)Jan 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download FMGE scorecard 2026

    Steps to download FMGE scorecard 2026 
    • Click on FMGE scorecard 2026 PDF link 
    • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
    • FMGE scorecard 2026 PDF will be available for download 
    • Save FMGE scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   
  • 10:33 AM (IST)Jan 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download FMGE scorecard 2026 at natboard.edu.in

    How to download FMGE scorecard 2026 at natboard.edu.in   

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Jan 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    FMGE result 2026 out

    FMGE result 2026 out

FMGE result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check and download scorecard PDF on the official website- natboard.edu.in.   

Exam Result
