DHSE Kerala Plus Two 2025: SAY exam schedule released, register now for supplementary test| Details here

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has released the exam schedule for the Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) and Improvement Exam. Those who fail to secure the minimum marks in their HSE+2 exam or wish to improve their marks can appear for these exams. Before appearing in this exam, the students will have to fill out an application form from the schools where they registered for the Examination of March 2025. The application duly filled in shall be submitted to the Principal of the School where the student has registered for the March 2025 Exam. The last date for submitting these application forms is May 31, 2025.
Kerala SAY exam schedule
Kerala Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) and Improvement Exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 23 to 27. The practical exam will be conducted on June 4 and 5 at the designated centres. Students who have already appeared for the practical exams in January/February 2025 are expected to reappear. The Exam will be conducted in the selected Higher Secondary Schools in Kerala, all schools in Lakshadweep and a selected school in Gulf region.
Registration deadline
- Last date for submission of Application in the parent school by the SAY/IMPROVEMENT Candidates: May 27
- Last date for remittance of fee at the treasury by the Principals of the parent school: May 28
- Last date for submission of application with a fine of Rs. 600/-: May 29
- Last date for remittance of fee with fine at the treasury by the Principals of the parent school: May 30
- Last date for online registration of Candidates through Department portal from the Parent School: May 31
Exam Fee
- Fee for SAY Examination(subject without practical): Rs.150/- per Subject
- Fee for SAY Examination(subject with practical): Rs.175/- per Subject
- Fee for Improvement Examination: Rs. 500/- per subject
- Fee for Certificate: Rs. 40/-
Eligibility
- Candidates who registered for the Second Year Higher Secondary Examination, March 2025,but failed to become eligible for higher studies can appear for this examination. Such candidates shall register for all subjects for which they failed to attain D+ grade or above.
- Regular candidates who attended the second year Higher Secondary Examination March 2025 and attained D+ grade or above for all subjects are eligible to appear for improvement examination to improve their grade of any one subject only. Private Compartmental Candidates are not eligible to attend Improvement Examination.