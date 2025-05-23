DHSE Kerala Plus Two 2025: SAY exam schedule released, register now for supplementary test| Details here DHSE Kerala Plus Two 2025 SAY exam has been released by the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE). Students who wish to appear in the Save A Year (SAY) and Improvement Exam can do so by visiting the official website - dhsekerala.gov.in. Check complete schedule.

New Delhi:

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has released the exam schedule for the Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) and Improvement Exam. Those who fail to secure the minimum marks in their HSE+2 exam or wish to improve their marks can appear for these exams. Before appearing in this exam, the students will have to fill out an application form from the schools where they registered for the Examination of March 2025. The application duly filled in shall be submitted to the Principal of the School where the student has registered for the March 2025 Exam. The last date for submitting these application forms is May 31, 2025.

Kerala SAY exam schedule

Kerala Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) and Improvement Exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 23 to 27. The practical exam will be conducted on June 4 and 5 at the designated centres. Students who have already appeared for the practical exams in January/February 2025 are expected to reappear. The Exam will be conducted in the selected Higher Secondary Schools in Kerala, all schools in Lakshadweep and a selected school in Gulf region.

Registration deadline

Last date for submission of Application in the parent school by the SAY/IMPROVEMENT Candidates: May 27

Last date for remittance of fee at the treasury by the Principals of the parent school: May 28

Last date for submission of application with a fine of Rs. 600/-: May 29

Last date for remittance of fee with fine at the treasury by the Principals of the parent school: May 30

Last date for online registration of Candidates through Department portal from the Parent School: May 31

Exam Fee

Fee for SAY Examination(subject without practical): Rs.150/- per Subject

Fee for SAY Examination(subject with practical): Rs.175/- per Subject

Fee for Improvement Examination: Rs. 500/- per subject

Fee for Certificate: Rs. 40/-

Eligibility