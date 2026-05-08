DGE TN HSE +2 result 2026 at dge.tn.gov.in Live Updates: TN 12th scorecard link, login credentials

Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu Board (DGE TN) HSE +2, 12th result 2026 will be announced today, May 8. The TN 12th result is scheduled to be out at 9:30 am, the TN HSE +2 result websites are - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

The students can check and download DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. To download, candidates need to visit the official portals - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and click on TN HSC, 12th scorecard link. Use registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials. DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.