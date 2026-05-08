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DGE TN HSE +2 result 2026 at dge.tn.gov.in Live Updates: TN 12th scorecard link, login credentials

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

DGE TN HSE +2 result 2026 at dge.tn.gov.in Live: The TN 12th result is scheduled to be out at 9:30 am, the TN HSE +2 result websites are - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in.

DGE TN HSE +2 result 2026 at dge.tn.gov.in Live: Check TN 12th result at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.
DGE TN HSE +2 result 2026 at dge.tn.gov.in Live: Check TN 12th result at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Chennai:

The Tamil Nadu Board (DGE TN) HSE +2, 12th result 2026 will be announced today, May 8. The TN 12th result is scheduled to be out at 9:30 am, the TN HSE +2 result websites are - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. 

The students can check and download DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. To download, candidates need to visit the official portals - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and click on TN HSC, 12th scorecard link. Use registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials. DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  1. Visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in 
  2. Click on DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF link 
  3. Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  4. DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download 
  5. Save TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

Live updates :TN HSE +2 results at dge.tn.gov.in Live Updates

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  • 8:21 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TN HSE +2 result 2026: Minimum passing marks

    The minimum passing marks for the TN HSE + 2 exam is 35 per cent. 

    Theory – 70 marks
    Practical – 20 marks
    Internal – 10 marks. 

  • 8:17 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download TN HSE +2 scorecard via Digilocker

    1. Download Digilocker app from Google Playstore 
    2. Click on TN HSE +2 scorecard PDF link 
    3. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials   
    4. TN HSE +2, 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download 
    5. Save TN HSE +2, 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 
  • 8:16 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download TN HSE +2 scorecard via App

    1. Download TN Board Result 2026 app from Google Play store 
    2. Click on TN HSE +2 scorecard pdf link 
    3. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
    4. TN HSE +2, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download 
    5. Save TN HSE +2, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 
  • 8:14 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TN HSE +2 result 2026 at indiaresults.com: How to download scorecard PDF

    1. Click on TN HSE +2 scorecard at indiaresults.com 
    2. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth 
    3. TN HSE +2 scorecard will be available for download 
    4. Save TN HSE +2 scorecard pdf and take a print out. 
  • 8:10 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download Tamil Nadu 12th HSC results 2025 Science, Commerce, Arts?

    • Visit the official website,  tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.
    • Navigate the link to the 'Tamil Nadu 12th HSC results 2025'.
    • A window will appear.
    • Select your respective paper - Science, Commerce, Arts.
    • Tamil Nadu 12th HSC results 2025 will appear on screen.
    • Download and save Tamil Nadu 12th HSC results 2025 for future reference.
  • 8:09 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TN HSE +2 scorecard at dge2.tn.nic.in: Steps to download

    The students can check and download DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. To download, candidates need to visit the official portals - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and click on TN HSC, 12th scorecard link. Use registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials. DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 7:36 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TN HSE +2 scorecard at dge.tn.gov.in: Steps to download

    1. Visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in 
    2. Click on DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF link 
    3. Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
    4. DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download 
    5. Save TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 
  • 7:36 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download TN HSE +2 scorecard PDF at dge.tn.gov.in

    The students can check and download DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. To download, candidates need to visit the official portals - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and click on TN HSC, 12th scorecard link. Use registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials. DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

  • 7:35 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    TN 12th result websites

    The TN HSE 12th result websites are - dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in. The students can check and download DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. To download, candidates need to visit the official portals - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and click on TN HSC, 12th scorecard link. Use registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials. DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 7:34 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    DGE TN HSE +2 result time

    DGE TN HSE +2 result time is 9:30 am today, May 8. The students can check and download DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. To download, candidates need to visit the official portals - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and click on TN HSC, 12th scorecard link. Use registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials. DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 7:34 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    DGE TN HSE +2 result date 2026

    DGE TN HSE +2 result 2026 will be announced today, May 8. The TN 12th result time is 9:30 am. The students can check and download DGE TN HSC, 12th scorecard on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. 

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