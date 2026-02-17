CMAT result 2026 out at cmat.nta.nic.in; how to download scorecard PDF

Advertisement
Edited By: India TV Education Desk
Published: ,Updated:

The National Testing Agency has released the CMAT 2026 results on February 17. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their scorecards from the official website by using their application number and date of birth.

CMAT result 2026.
CMAT result 2026. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026 result today, February 17. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check the scorecard from the official website -  cmat.nta.nic.in by using their application number and date of birth. The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2024 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on January 25.

NTA CMAT 2026: Steps to download the scorecard

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check and download their scorecards:-

  • Visit the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the link 'CMAT 2026 Scorecard'.
  • Then, enter the required login credentials and click on 'Submit'.
  • The results will be displayed on the screen.
  • Save and download it for future reference.

NTA CMAT 2026 Results: Details mentioned in the scorecard

Candidates are advised to check the mentioned details on their scorecards. In case of any discrepancy in the scorecard, candidates are advised to contact the concerned exam authority for rectification.  

  • Candidate's name
  • Date of birth
  • Roll number
  • All India Rank (AIR)
  • Marks (section-wise)
  • CMAT total marks
  • Qualifying status.

CMAT final answer key 2026 

CMAT final answer key has been released and is available on the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in. 

For details on CMAT 2026, please visit the official website- exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

