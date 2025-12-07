CLAT result date 2026: When will CLAT result be out? Direct link CLAT result date 2026: The candidates who had appeared for CLAT 2026 can check the result on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026. Know how to download CLAT scorecard PDF.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 result is likely to be out by December-end. The candidates who had appeared for CLAT 2026 can check the result on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026. CLAT 2026 was held on December 7, the candidates who had appeared for CLAT analysed as moderately difficult. Section-wise, the Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques were analysed as moderately difficult, while the difficulty level of English language and Current Affairs sections reviewed as easy.

CLAT result 2026: How to download CLAT scorecard at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026

To check CLAT result 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026 and click on CLAT scorecard 2026 pdf link. Enter application number, date of birth as the login credentials. CLAT scorecard 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CLAT scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026

Click on CLAT scorecard 2026 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials

CLAT scorecard 2026 PDF will be available for download

Save CLAT scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CLAT scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.

CLAT answer key release date 2026

CLAT answer key will be released within a week following the exam. The candidates can check and download CLAT answer key 2026 on the official portal- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026. The candidates can also raise objections on answer key on the CLAT portal- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026.

How to raise objections on CLAT answer key 2026

Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026

Click on CLAT answer key 2026 objection window link

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting documents PDF

Pay CLAT answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save CLAT answer key PDF and take a print out.

For details on CLAT 2026, please visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026.