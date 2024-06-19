CISCE ISC 2024 revaluation results out at cisce.org; here's easy step

Follow us on Image Source : CISCE CISCE ISC 2024 revaluation result out

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the Indian School Certificate (ISC) class 12th re-evaluation results today, June 19. Students who applied for the process of re-evaluation can access and check the updated result from the official website, cisce.org.



The updated re-evaluated result is also available on DigiLocker and there will be no special indication of whether the marks have changed. Students can access and download the updated statement of marks and pass certificate, if applicable, on Digilocker. Additionally, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also announced the official dates for the Class 10 and 12 improvement exams. The improvement exams for class 10 will be conducted from July 1 to July 12 and the exams for class 12 will be conducted from July 1 to July 16. Students can check their re-evaluated results by following the mentioned steps:-

ISC 2024: How to check the revaluation results?

Visit the official website, cisce.org.

On the homepage, click on the link 'ISC 2024 revaluation results'.

A login window will open.

Enter all the required login credentials.

Click on 'Submit'.

The re-evaluated result will be displayed on the screen.

Save and download it for future reference.

ISC 2024: Details mentioned on the ISC results

Candidate's name

Roll number

Index number

School name

Marks scored per subject

Grades

Direct link to check CISCE ISC 2024 revaluation result

ISC 2024: Annual Exam Result Overview

This year, the ICSE exam was conducted for 60 written subjects of which 20 were Indian languages, 13 foreign languages, and 1 classical language, and for the ISC, the exam was conducted for 47 written subjects including 12 Indian languages, 4 foreign languages, and 2 classical languages.

As per the results, a total of 99,901 students appeared for the exam from class 12 out of which, only 98,088 students were able to pass the exam and the overall pass percentage for the same was recorded to be 98.19 per cent. For ISC, a total of 2,43,617 students appeared for the class 10 exam out of which, 2,42,328 students passed the examination and the pass percentage was recorded to be 99.47 per cent.

