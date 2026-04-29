CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th results 2026 via Digilocker: How to download

Raipur:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release the Class 10 and 12 results for 2026 today, at 2.30 PM. Those who have appeared for the annual board examinations can download their results through official website - cg.results.nic.in.

Once released, the CGBSE 10th 12th results 2026 can also access their digital marksheets through DigiLocker. This online facility allows students to download their official scorecards anytime without visiting the board's website.

How to download CGBSE 10th and 12th results 2026 via DigiLocker?

Step 1 - Visit the DigiLocker website/application - digilocker.gov.in

Step 2 - Sign in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked details.

Step 3 - Then, go to the 'Issued Documents' or 'Education' section.

Step 4: Look for Chhattisgarh Board Results 2026 banner

Step 5 - Enter roll number and necessary exam details

Step 6 - The CGBSE Class 10 or 12 marksheet 2026 will appear on screen

Step 7 - Download and save the document for future reference

For details on CGBSE 10th and 12th results 2026, please visit the official websites - cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.