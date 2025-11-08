CCSU Result 2025 out for BEd 1st Year; know how to download marksheet at ccsuniversity.ac.in CCSU BEd 1st Year Result 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the BEd 1st Year exam can check the result on the official website- ccsuniversity.ac.in. The CCSU BEd first year scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

New Delhi:

The Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) has announced the result for the B.Ed-Ist Year exam. The candidates who had appeared for the BEd 1st Year exam can check the result on the official website- ccsuniversity.ac.in. The CCSU BEd first year scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.

The candidates can follow these steps to download CCSU BEd 1st Year scorecard PDF. To download CCSU BEd 1st Year scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ccsuniversity.ac.in and click on CCSU BEd 1st Year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CCSU BEd 1st Year scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CCSU BEd 1st Year scorecard PDF and take a print out.

CCSU BEd 1st Year Result 2025: Steps to download scorecard PDF

Visit the official website- ccsuniversity.ac.in

Click on CCSU BEd 1st Year scorecard PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

CCSU BEd 1st Year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CCSU BEd 1st Year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CCSU BEd 1st Year scorecard 2025 PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

The CCSU LL.b Sem-II result is also available on the official website- result.ccsuniversityweb.in, the candidates can check and download LL.b Sem-II scorecard PDF on official portal- result.ccsuniversityweb.in.

The candidates can follow these steps to download CCSU LL.b Sem-II scorecard PDF-

Visit the official website- ccsuniversity.ac.in Click on CCSU LL.b Sem-II scorecard PDF link Enter application number, date of birth as the login credentials CCSU LL.b Sem-II scorecard PDF will be available for download Save CCSU LL.b Sem-II scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on CCSU BEd 1st Year result 2025, please visit the official website- ccsuniversity.ac.in.