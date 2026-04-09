CBSE Third Language: Board directs schools to implement third language in Class 6 within a week

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed schools to start teaching third language (R3) within a week, according to an official circular issued on April 9. "It has been learnt that many schools have already initiated the implementation of R3... All remaining schools are hereby directed to ensure compliance within 7 days from the date of issuance of this circular," read the CBSE circular.

CBSE in its directive asked schools to start teaching third language right away, even if textbooks are not yet available. "The textbooks for R3 will be made available shortly. However, schools are directed to start teaching R3 from Class 6 immediately, using locally available books/materials," the circular said.

CBSE has earlier rolled out new curriculum, announcing a phased implementation of the three-language formula from Class 6 and two-level system of Mathematics and Science for Class 9 starting in 2026-27 academic session. Additionally, Computational Thinking and Artificial Intelligence (CT and AI) likely to be introduced from the 2027–28 academic session.

What is three-language formula?

As per the CBSE secondary school curriculum, language subjects will be organised into three levels - R1, R2 and R3. R1 (Language 1) will be student's main language, R2 is a different language and R3 (third language) will be compulsory from Class 6 starting this academic session 2026-27 and set to be fully operational up to Class 10 by 2030–31.

The languages chosen at R1 and R2 cannot be the same and should not be offered simultaneously at more than one level. "Languages include two official languages of India i.e. Hindi, English and 42 other languages. Thus, all scheduled languages listed in the 8th schedule of the Constitution of India are being offered, in addition to other Indian regional languages and foreign languages," CBSE notification mentioned.

Two-level Maths and Science from 9th

Mathematics and Science will have a two-level system starting in the 2026–27 academic session. All students will study the standard curriculum for Maths which comprises of a common 80-mark examination of three hours while an advanced component will comprises of a separate 25-mark paper to test higher-order thinking skills (HOTS).

The new curriculum will replace the existing basic and standard Mathematic system; the two level system (standard + advanced) in Mathematics and Science will commence in 2026–27, the first board exam for 10th will be held in 2028.