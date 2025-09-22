CBSE exam and result dates 2026; Update for 10th, 12th aspirants CBSE exam and result dates 2026: CBSE 10th exam 2026 is scheduled to be held in two phases- February and May, while Class 12 exam will be held in a single phase from February. Check tentative exam and result dates for 10th, 12th aspirants.

New Delhi:

For students who are preparing for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th, 12th exams 2026, CBSE exams are set to happen in a different pattern next year. CBSE 10th exam 2026 is scheduled to be held in two phases- February and May, while Class 12 exam will be held in a single phase from February.

When will CBSE 10th and 12th exam 2026 be held?

For the last three years, CBSE 10th and 12th exams started from February 15, so this year, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams are likely to commence from February 15.

CBSE 10th exam dates

2025

February 15 to March 18, 2025.

2024

February 15 to March 13, 2024.

2023

February 15 to March 21, 2023.

CBSE 12th exam dates

2025

February 15 to April 4

2024

February 15 to April 2

2023

February 15 to April 5, 2023.

CBSE 10th and 12th result dates 2026

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were announced within 50 to 60 days from the date of exam in past years. Last year, CBSE Class 10 exam concluded on March 18 and the result got announced on May 13, within 56 calendar days. In 2024, CBSE 10th exam concluded on March 13 and the result declared on May 13, 60 days after the exam.

The CBSE Class 12 result 2025 was also announced on May 13, within 56 calendar days. Last year, the Class 12 result got announced on April 2, 41 days from the conclusion of exam on May 13.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 result once announced, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE 10th and 12th Result Dates: Check last 10 years result dates

2025- May 13

2024- May 13

2023- May 12

2022- July 22

2021- August 3

2020- July 15

2019- May 6

2018- May 29

2017- June 3

2016- May 28

2015- May 28

2014- May 20.

For details on CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams, please visit the official website- www.cbse.gov.in.