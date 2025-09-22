CBSE exam and result dates 2026; Update for 10th, 12th aspirants

For students who are preparing for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th, 12th exams 2026, CBSE exams are set to happen in a different pattern next year. CBSE 10th exam 2026 is scheduled to be held in two phases- February and May, while Class 12 exam will be held in a single phase from February.
When will CBSE 10th and 12th exam 2026 be held?
For the last three years, CBSE 10th and 12th exams started from February 15, so this year, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams are likely to commence from February 15.
CBSE 10th exam dates
2025
February 15 to March 18, 2025.
2024
February 15 to March 13, 2024.
2023
February 15 to March 21, 2023.
CBSE 12th exam dates
2025
February 15 to April 4
2024
February 15 to April 2
2023
February 15 to April 5, 2023.
CBSE 10th and 12th result dates 2026
The CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were announced within 50 to 60 days from the date of exam in past years. Last year, CBSE Class 10 exam concluded on March 18 and the result got announced on May 13, within 56 calendar days. In 2024, CBSE 10th exam concluded on March 13 and the result declared on May 13, 60 days after the exam.
The CBSE Class 12 result 2025 was also announced on May 13, within 56 calendar days. Last year, the Class 12 result got announced on April 2, 41 days from the conclusion of exam on May 13.
CBSE Class 10 and 12 result once announced, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.
CBSE 10th and 12th Result Dates: Check last 10 years result dates
- 2025- May 13
- 2024- May 13
- 2023- May 12
- 2022- July 22
- 2021- August 3
- 2020- July 15
- 2019- May 6
- 2018- May 29
- 2017- June 3
- 2016- May 28
- 2015- May 28
- 2014- May 20.
For details on CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams, please visit the official website- www.cbse.gov.in.