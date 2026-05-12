CBSE Class 12 result 2026 likely today; BIG Updates for students

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce Class 12 result 2026 today, May 12, as per sources. CBSE 12th result link is likely to be activated on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in after 3 PM, sources said. CBSE 12th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and at Digilocker, UMANG app.

How to download CBSE 12th scorecard pdf at results.cbse.nic.in

The students can check and download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class 12 scorecard pdf link

Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials

CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download CBSE 12th scorecard at indiaresults.com

Click on CBSE 12th result link at indiaresults.com Enter login credentials - registration number/ mobile number CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download Save CBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download CBSE 12th scorecard PDF via Digilocker

The candidates can download CBSE 12th scorecard PDF via Digilocker. To download CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your CBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download CBSE Class 12 scorecard via Umang app

Download UMANG app from Google Playstore

Enter the login credentials - registration number/ mobile number

Select CBSE 12th marksheet PDF link

CBSE 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to check CBSE 12th result 2026 via SMS

The CBSE Class 12 result 2026 can be accessed via SMS. To get CBSE 12th result 2026 through SMS, students need to send SMS to 7738299899 by following this format -

Type CBSE12 -rollno - sch no - center no and send it to 7738299899.

For details on CBSE 12th exam result 2026, please visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

Also Read : results.cbse.nic.in 12th result 2026 link (soon) Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 result likely at noon today