CBSE 12th result 2026 on May 8 at results.cbse.nic.in? When and where to check

New Delhi:

Is Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) going to announce Class 12 result 2026 on Friday, May 8? Though there is no official announcement, but as per reports, CBSE Class 12 result is likely to be announced this week. CBSE Class 12 result 2026 will be available on the websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, once announced. CBSE 12th exam was held between February 17 and April 9, 2026.

The students can check and download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download CBSE 12th scorecard PDF at results.cbse.nic.in

Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class 12 scorecard pdf link

Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials

CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 12th result 2026: Alternative websites, ways to download scorecard

How to download CBSE 12th scorecard at indiaresults.com

Click on CBSE 12th result link at indiaresults.com

Enter login credentials - registration number/ mobile number

CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save CBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 12th scorecard via UMANG App: Steps to download

Download UMANG app from Google Playstore

Enter the login credentials - registration number/ mobile number

Select CBSE 12th marksheet PDF link

CBSE 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download CBSE 12th scorecard PDF via Digilocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in

On the homepage, look for the option for CBSE 12th scorecard PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

CBSE 12th scorecard pdf will be available for download

Save CBSE 12th scorecard pdf and take a print out.

For details on CBSE 12th result 2026, please visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.