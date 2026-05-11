CBSE 12th result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in Live: CBSE Class 12 result today? Updates for students

New Delhi:

Will CBSE Class 12 result 2026 be announced today, May 11? As per Digilocker, CBSE Class 12 result will be announced soon. CBSE 12th result 2026 will be available on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, along with Digilocker and UMANG app.

How to download CBSE 12th scorecard at results.cbse.nic.in

The students can check and download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.