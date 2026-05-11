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CBSE 12th result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in Live: CBSE Class 12 result today? Updates for students

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

CBSE 12th result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in Live: CBSE 12th result 2026 once announced, students can check and download Class 12 scorecard on the websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. As per Digilocker, CBSE Class 12 result will be announced soon.

CBSE 12th result 2026 Live: Check CBSE Class 12 result at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.
CBSE 12th result 2026 Live: Check CBSE Class 12 result at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

Will CBSE Class 12 result 2026 be announced today, May 11? As per Digilocker, CBSE Class 12 result will be announced soon. CBSE 12th result 2026 will be available on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, along with Digilocker and UMANG app. 

 How to download CBSE 12th scorecard at results.cbse.nic.in 

The students can check and download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download CBSE 12th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in 
  • Click on CBSE Class 12 scorecard pdf link 
  • Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download 
  • Save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

Live updates :CBSE 12th result 2026 at results.cbse.nic.in Live Updates

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  • 9:00 AM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download CBSE 12th scorecard PDF at results.cbse.nic.in

    • Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in 
    • Click on CBSE Class 12 scorecard pdf link 
    • Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials 
    • CBSE 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download 
    • Save CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  
  • 9:00 AM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th result 2026 websites

    CBSE 12th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. The candidates can download CBSE 12th scorecard PDF via Digilocker. To download CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your CBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

  • 8:59 AM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Will CBSE 12th result 2026 be announced today?

    Will CBSE Class 12 result 2026 be announced today, May 11? CBSE 12th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, along with Digilocker and UMANG app. 

  • 8:58 AM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th result 2026 soon: Digilocker

    CBSE Class 12 result 2026 will soon be announced, according to Digilocker. The candidates can download CBSE 12th scorecard PDF via Digilocker. To download CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your CBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

  • 8:56 AM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 12th result date 2026

    CBSE 12th result 2026 will be announced soon. CBSE 12th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, along with Digilocker and UMANG app. The candidates can download CBSE 12th scorecard PDF via Digilocker. To download CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your CBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

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