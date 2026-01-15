BTEUP result 2026 out for odd semester exams at bteup.ac.in; how to download scorecard PDF BTEUP odd semester result 2026: BTEUP odd semester scorecard PDF is available for download on the official website- bteup.ac.in. Know how to download BTEUP odd semester scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has declared the result for the odd semester exams held in November–December 2025. Students can check and download their scorecard from the official website- bteup.ac.in. To download the results, the candidates are required to use their enrollment number and other details on the login page. The link to the results can be accessed at bteup.ac.in.

How to download BTEUP odd semester scorecard 2026 PDF

The candidates can check the BTEUP odd semester exam result 2026 on the official website- bteup.ac.in. To download BTEUP odd semester scorecard 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- bteup.ac.in and click on BTEUP odd semester scorecard 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- enrollment number, other details. BTEUP odd semester scorecard 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BTEUP odd semester scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- bteup.ac.in

Click on BTEUP odd semester scorecard PDF link

Use enrollment number as the login credential

BTEUP odd semester scorecard 2026 PDF will be available for download

Save BTEUP odd semester scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BTEUP odd semester scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.

The result of 55 students have been put on hold for using unfair means.

Students who are dissatisfied with their BTEUP results can apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny. This process allows the examiner to review the answer sheets again, which may help in increasing marks.

The board offers various technical courses at different institutions in UP. There are approximately 60 technical courses in different specialities, including around 30 courses in computer science, automotive, civil, and mechanical engineering.

For details on BTEUP result 2026, please visit the official website- bteup.ac.in.