BSEB 10th scorecard 2026: How to download Bihar Board matric scorecard via Digilocker

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The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matric, Class 10 scorecard pdf download links are - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. Apart from the official websites, students can check and download matric scorecard PDF via Digilocker.

Students can follow these steps to download their Bihar Board Class 10 scorecard through DigiLocker -

Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app

Sign in using mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials

Go to the ‘Education’ or ‘Issued Documents’ section

Select Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Click on Class 10 marksheet or scorecard link

Enter required details such as roll number or year

BSEB 10th scorecard will appear on the screen

Download the digital marksheet and save it for future use.

How to download BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF through result app

To download BSEB matric scorecard via apps, students can follow these steps -

Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device

Search for Bihar Board 10th result 2026 app or BSEB result app

Download and install a trusted application

Open the app and click on BSEB Class 10 result 2026 link

Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials

BSEB 10th scorecard will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future reference.

How to download BSEB matric, Class 10 scorecard PDF at results.biharboardonline.com

To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF link

Use registration number and roll number as the required login credentials

BSEB Bihar Board 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass marks, qualifying status, other details.

For details on BSEB Bihar Board matric, 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.