BSEB 10th merit list 2026: Two female students bag top position

Patna:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 merit list has been released. Pushpanjali Kumari and Sabreen Praween are the female toppers, both secured 492 marks (98.4 per cent). The students can check and download BSEB matric, 10th merit list on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB 10th merit list 2026: Meet the toppers

Here's the toppers list

The students can check and download BSEB matric 10th merit list PDF on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB Class 10 merit list PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on matric merit list PDF link. BSEB matric, 10th merit list PDF will appear on the screen for download, save Bihar Board 10th toppers list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on BSEB matric, 10th toppers list PDF link

BSEB matric, 10th toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save BSEB matric, 10th toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download BSEB matric scorecard PDF at results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com

The students can check and download matric, 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF link

Use registration number and roll number as the required login credentials

BSEB Bihar Board 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass marks, qualifying status, other details.

For details on BSEB Bihar Board matric, 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.