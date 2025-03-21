Bihar Board Inter Results 2025: When will BSEB 12th results be declared? latest updates here Bihar Board Inter Results 2025 will be soon announced by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Students can download the BSEB 12th board exam results from the official websites at results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, once they are declared.

Bihar Board Inter Results 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon announce the results of the Class 12th exam. Students can download the BSEB Inter results from the official websites at results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, once they are declared.

This year, nearly 12.92 lakh students were eligible to take the Bihar Board Class 12th exam, which was held at 1,677 centers across the state. Of the 12,92,313 registered students, 6,41,847 are girls and 6,50,466 are boys.

The board conducted the Bihar Board Class 12 exam from February 1 to 15 at various exam centers. The exam was held in two shifts, starting at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Students received a fifteen-minute cool-off period (from 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. in shift one and from 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. in shift two).

BSEB 12th Results Expected Date

Last year, Class 12th results were declared on March 23 and on March 21 in 2023. This year, the results are expected to be released anytime. However, the exact date and time for announcing the Bihar Board Inter Results 2025 has not yet been confirmed.

The board will announce the official date at least one day in advance through its official website and social media platforms, including X and Facebook. The announcement of the Bihar Board Class 12th results will be made through a press conference, similar to previous years. During the event, the board will announce the overall pass percentage, gender-wise percentage, and the total number of registered, appeared, and passed students, among other statistics. Once the results are announced through a press conference, the link to the results will be updated on the official website. All students are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates.

Toppers to be interviewed

Before the Bihar Board 12th result is released, toppers are invited for an interview. Students who receive the highest marks after copy-checking are summoned for interviews. Now, the Bihar Board has requested the mark copies from the students to be sent to the board office.

Bihar Board Inter Results 2025: How to Download?

1. Visit the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the link for the Bihar Board Inter Results 2025.

3. It will redirect you to the login page.

4. Enter the required login credentials and submit.

5. The Bihar Board Inter Results 2025 will appear on the screen.

6. Download the Bihar Board Inter Results 2025 and save it for future reference.

Alternative Websites