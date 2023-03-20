Monday, March 20, 2023
     
Bihar Board Exam 2023: The Bihar Board is expected to release the result of the Class 12th Science, Commerce and Arts stream on the official website soon.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @Bhagya_Luxmi New Delhi Published on: March 20, 2023 13:40 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Board Exam 2023: Class 12th result expected to release on this DATE | Check Latest Updates

Bihar Board Exam 2023: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is likely to release the class 12th result on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in soon. It is expected that the board will release the result for class 12th (all stream) tomorrow. However, no official confirmation is there regarding the result release date. 

Bihar Board Exam 2023: Release Date 

This year over 13 lakh students appeared for the exam. The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will announce the result of around 13 lakh students. The candidates who appeared for the Bihar Board exam are advised to visit the official website of the board to stay updated with the recent development. 

Bihar Board Exam 2023: Website 

Once the result gets released, candidates can access their results from the below-mentioned official websites. 

It is expected that the Bihar Board exam result will be released at 4 PM tomorrow on the official website. As per news reports, the class 10 result will be announced 3-4 days later. 

