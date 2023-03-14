Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar Board Exam 2023: Result to be declared soon! Check latest updates

Bihar Board Exam 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the result of the class 12 board exam 2023 anytime soon on the official website. Once the result gets released, students will be able to check their scorecard on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The result will be declared for the students who appeared in the examination.

Bihar Board Exam 2023: Class 12th result date

As per some reports, the Class 12th Bihar Board Exam 2023 results are expected to declare on March 18, 2023. However, students must note that no official confirmation is there regarding the result release date. It is expected that the board will soon make an announcement for the students for their results.

Bihar Board Exam 2023: Website

Once the Bihar Board Exam 2023 Class 12th result gets released, it will be available on the official website of the Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) for students. Candidates will be able to access their results by logging in using their login credentials.