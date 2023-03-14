Tuesday, March 14, 2023
     
Bihar Board Exam 2023: Result to be declared soon! Check latest updates

Bihar Board Exam 2023: The Class 12 Bihar Board Exam 2023 results are expected to release soon on the official website.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @Bhagya_Luxmi New Delhi Published on: March 14, 2023 18:06 IST
Bihar Board Exam 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the result of the class 12 board exam 2023 anytime soon on the official website. Once the result gets released, students will be able to check their scorecard on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The result will be declared for the students who appeared in the examination. 

Bihar Board Exam 2023: Class 12th result date 

As per some reports, the Class 12th Bihar Board Exam 2023 results are expected to declare on March 18, 2023. However, students must note that no official confirmation is there regarding the result release date. It is expected that the board will soon make an announcement for the students for their results. 

Bihar Board Exam 2023: Website 

Once the Bihar Board Exam 2023 Class 12th result gets released, it will be available on the official website of the Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) for students. Candidates will be able to access their results by logging in using their login credentials. 

