Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. Bihar Board 12th result 2026 at results.biharboardonline.com Live: BSEB inter result date, direct link
 Live now

Bihar Board 12th result 2026 at results.biharboardonline.com Live: BSEB inter result date, direct link

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

BSEB 12th result 2026 Live: The Bihar Board 12th result once announced, students can check the inter exam results on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB 12th result 2026 Live: Check Bihar Board inter result at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.
BSEB 12th result 2026 Live: Check Bihar Board inter result at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce Intermediate, Class 12 exam results 2026 this week. As per reports, the Bihar Board interview toppers' process is about to complete, following which the result is likely to be announced on March 21. The Bihar Board 12th result once announced, students can check the inter exam results on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com.  Meanwhile, the BSEB matric, Class 10 exam result is expected by March 28.  

Bihar Board Intermediate, Class 12 exam was held from February 2 to February 13 while Matric, Class 10 exam from February 17 to 25, 2026. The students can follow these steps to download BSEB inter scorecard PDF. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

  • Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com  
  • Click on inter, Class 12 scorecard PDF link 
  • Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials   
  • BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download  
  • Save BSEB inter scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

Live updates : Bihar Board 12th result 2026 Live Updates: How to download BSEB inter scorecard pdf at results.biharboardonline.com

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:37 AM (IST)Mar 18, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download BSEB inter marksheet PDF

    The students can follow these steps to download BSEB 12th marksheet PDF. To download BSEB 12th marksheet 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board Class 12 marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSEB 12th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download, save and take a print out. 

  • 10:36 AM (IST)Mar 18, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download BSEB inter scorecard

    • Visit the official websites -  biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com  
    • Click on inter, Class 12 scorecard PDF link 
    • Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials   
    • BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download  
    • Save BSEB inter scorecard PDF and take a print out.  
  • 10:36 AM (IST)Mar 18, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB 12th result date of past 6 years

    2025 - March 25 
    2024 - March 23 
    2023 - March 21 
    2022 - March 16 
    2021 - March 26 
    2020 - March 24. 

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Mar 18, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB Bihar Board inter result websites

    Bihar Board inter, Class 12 result websites are - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. The students can follow these steps to download BSEB inter scorecard PDF. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Mar 18, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Bihar Board 12th result 2026 date

    Bihar Board BSEB is likely to announce Intermediate, Class 12 exam results on Saturday, March 21. As per reports, the Bihar Board interview toppers' process is about to complete, following which the result is likely to be announced on March 21. The Bihar Board 12th result once announced, students can check the inter exam results on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. 

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
Bihar Board Bihar Board 12th Results BSEB Bihar Board Inter Result
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\