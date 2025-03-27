Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Date and Time: When and Where to check BSEB matric results Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Date will be soon announced by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Students who appeared in the exam can download their results from the official website of BSEB, secondary.biharboardonline, once out. Check expected date, how to download, websites to check.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 Date and Time: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to announce the BSEB Matric results for 2025. Bihar Chairman Anand Kishore said the results will be declared by March 31. However, the board has not confirmed the exact date and time. Once the results are out, students can download their results from the official website of BSEB, secondary.biharboardonline.

The BSEB 10th exam for 2025 was conducted from February 17 to 25 at various exam centers across the state, with approximately 15.85 lakh students appearing for the exam. The exams were held in two shifts: the first from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM and the second from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. The provisional answer keys of the BSEB 10th 2025 exam were released on March 6. Candidates were allowed to raise objections by March 10 to raise challenges in the answer key.

To ensure fair conduct of the exam, the board imposed section 144 within a 200-meter radius of the exam centers and implemented strict measures.

The Bihar Board has a record of releasing results earlier than other state boards. According to an official statement, results are expected to be released by March 31. Students eagerly waiting for the Bihar Board 10th results are advised to keep a track on the official website of BSEB for latest updates.

How to download Bihar Board 10th Result 2025?

Visit the official website of BSEB, secondary.biharboardonline.

Navigate the link to the 'Bihar Board 10th Result 2025'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter your details.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save Bihar Board 10th Result 2025 for future reference.

Where to check

Once the BSEB 10th results are announced, students will be able to check their results at the following websites.

– biharboardonline.com

– results.biharboardonline.com

– bsebmatric.org